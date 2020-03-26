Sing Street Star Zara Devlin Lifts Us Up with an Inspiring Performance of a Dusty Springfield Classic

Today would have marked the first preview performance of Sing Street, a new Broadway musical based on the 2016 cult film. While the shutdown caused by COVID-19 has delayed the show's start, that isn't hampering the spirits of its leading lady. Zara Devlin, who will star as Raphina, took to Facebook today to provide a moving message from home in Ireland, taking to the piano to sing out for Broadway fans. Devlin offered up a powerful performance of the 1960s Dusty Springfield song "I Only Want to Be With You," keeping us hopeful about moving forward once the pandemic subsides and Broadway returns. Watch Devlin sing out below and gear up to see her take the stage in Sing Street.