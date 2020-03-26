Sponsored
Do You Wanna Have Fun? Watch Madonna Sing 'Big Spender' from Sweet Charity

by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 26, 2020

Broadway shows might be temporarily closed, but that isn't stopping everyone from fans to superstar performers from singing show tunes. Madonna, the powerhouse music legend who dabbled in musicals in the film version of Evita, took to Twitter today to lend her voice to a song from another classic tuner. While putting on stockings, Madonna began to sing Cy Coleman and Dorothy Field's "Big Spender" from Sweet Charity, offering up a homage to the musical's original director-choreographer. "I'm having a Bob Fosse moment," she quipped. She also mentioned feeling inspired to write her own musical. Go for it, Madge! You probably have extra time while in quarantine. 

