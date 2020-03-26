Sponsored
Exclusive! Colton Ryan, Lilli Cooper & More Sing a New Bop from Drew Gasparini's Upcoming Album

by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 26, 2020

Drew Gasparini might be at work on the upcoming Karate Kid musical, but that's not stopping the busy songwriter from releasing his new album We're Not Kids Anymore. In advance of its debut, Gasparini has released a music video featuring five Broadway stars—Colton Ryan, Raymond J. Lee, Lilli Cooper, Nicholas Christopher and Bonnie Milligan—in a recording studio singing the energetic single "When I Go." Take a look at the delightful final product for yourself below and be sure to download Gasparini's full album when it's released on April 10.

Raymond J. Lee, Bonnie Milligan, Colton Ryan, Lilli Cooper & Nicholas Christopher
