Five Companies of Come From Away Sing 'Welcome to the Rock' in a Moving Tribute to World Theatre Day

by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 27, 2020

Today is World Theatre Day, and while most castmates are temporarily apart due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the heartwarming Tony-nominated musical Come From Away is promoting a message of celebration and togetherness. In a new video, the musical's five casts from around the globe sing a foot-stomping compilation of the lively opening number "Welcome to the Rock." Watch the talented casts lend their voices to the uplifting tune below and gear up to see Come From Away back on stage when the pandemic subsides.

Joel Hatch with the Broadway cast of "Come From Away"
