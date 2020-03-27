Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Jennifer Nettles
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Jennifer Nettles Sings 'Tomorrow' from Annie & Offers Hope in COVID-19 Crisis: 'We Will Get Through This'

Watch It
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 27, 2020

Jennifer Nettles might be most known as a country music superstar, but the powerhouse singer is a Broadway enthusiast with a big heart. Nettles, a former Broadway.com vlogger who played a 2015 stint as Roxie Hart in Chicago and sang from The Bridges of Madison County at 2019's Miscast benefit, is helping to raise theater fans' spirits amid the COVID-19 crisis. She recently lent her voice to a moving rendition of the Annie anthem "Tomorrow," recorded with three-time Tony winner Alex Lacamoire.

"Moments after recording this song, Alex and I learned Broadway had closed its doors in response to the coronavirus. I am so blessed to have so many wonderful experiences, and amazing people I love, in the Broadway community," Nettles told Broadway.com. "I wanted to send them a message of comfort and hope, 'in their own words' so to speak, that we will get through this and be back up doing what we love soon."

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Feeling Anxious? You Should Be Streaming SpongeBob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical
  2. Mark Blum, Fixture of Off-Broadway & Loved Character Actor, Dies at 69
  3. Didn't See James Corden's Tony-Winning Turn in One Man, Two Guvnors? Now's Your Chance to Watch It from Home
Back to Top
Newsletters