Jennifer Nettles Sings 'Tomorrow' from Annie & Offers Hope in COVID-19 Crisis: 'We Will Get Through This'

Jennifer Nettles might be most known as a country music superstar, but the powerhouse singer is a Broadway enthusiast with a big heart. Nettles, a former Broadway.com vlogger who played a 2015 stint as Roxie Hart in Chicago and sang from The Bridges of Madison County at 2019's Miscast benefit, is helping to raise theater fans' spirits amid the COVID-19 crisis. She recently lent her voice to a moving rendition of the Annie anthem "Tomorrow," recorded with three-time Tony winner Alex Lacamoire.

"Moments after recording this song, Alex and I learned Broadway had closed its doors in response to the coronavirus. I am so blessed to have so many wonderful experiences, and amazing people I love, in the Broadway community," Nettles told Broadway.com. "I wanted to send them a message of comfort and hope, 'in their own words' so to speak, that we will get through this and be back up doing what we love soon."