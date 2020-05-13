Michael Jackson Musical MJ, Starring Ephraim Sykes, Postpones Broadway Run

The world premiere staging of the Michael Jackson musical MJ has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The production was originally scheduled to begin previews on July 6 and open on August 13 at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre. Performances are now scheduled to begin on March 8, 2021; opening night is slated for April 15.

MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of Jackson's song catalogue. Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon is set to direct and choreograph.

The cast was announced to be headed by Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes as Michael Jackson, with Quentin Earl Darrington, Whitney Bashor, Gabriel Ruiz, Antoine L. Smith, Joey Sorge, Darius Barnes, Raymond Baynard, Coral Dolphin, John Edwards, Ayana George, Kali May Grinder, Apollo Levine, Ryan VanDenBoom, Lamont Walker II, Naomi C. Walley and Zelig Williams.

MJ will feature set design by Derek McLane, lighting design by Natasha Katz, costumes by Paul Tazwell, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, and hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe. Jason Michael Webb will serve as music director, with musical supervision by David Holcenberg and orchestrations by Holcenberg and Webb.

Broadway.com customers with tickets to canceled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.