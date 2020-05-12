Broadway Shows Extend Performance Suspension Through September 6; Official Return Date Not Set

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the Broadway League has announced a further delay to the reopening of shows on the Great White Way. Initially set to be shut down through April 12 and then through June 7, all Broadway productions will now stay on hold—and will offer refunds and exchanges—through September 6. An official return date has not yet been announced.

“While all Broadway shows would love to resume performances as soon as possible, we need to ensure the health and well-being of everyone who comes to the theatre—behind the curtain and in front of it—before shows can return,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League. “Throughout this challenging time, we have been in close communication with Governor Cuomo’s office and are grateful for his support and leadership as we work together to bring back this vital part of New York City's economy—and spirit.”

Concerns about the coronoavirus outbreak have caused the temporary closure of theaters worldwide, including in London's West End, off-Broadway and across the United States. Specific shows that have been affected include the new play Hangmen and the revival of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, both of which will not return to Broadway following the shutdown.

Some productions previously scheduled to play during the 2019-2020 season have delayed their runs. As recently reported, the new musical Flying Over Sunset has been pushed to the fall. In addition, the planned Broadway premiere of Paula Vogel's Pulitzer-winning play How I Learned to Drive has been postponed; Manhattan Theatre Club is finalizing plans to mount the production in the upcoming 2020-2021 season. As previously announced, the Roundabout Theatre Company's Broadway revival of Caroline, or Change, originally set to begin performances on March 13, will now open in the fall, and the new play Birthday Candles, initially announced to start on April 2, has also been moved to later this year.

A date for the postponed Tony Awards, initially slated for June 7, has not yet been announced.