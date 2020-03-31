Watch Ben Platt, Jordan Fisher & the Cast of Dear Evan Hansen Sing 'You Will Be Found'

The lyric “Have you ever felt like nobody was there?” somehow rings especially true these days, and original Evan Hansen Ben Platt, as well as the role’s current star, Jordan Fisher, gathered (virtually, of course) with the cast of Dear Evan Hansen on the The Late Late Show on March 30 to remind us all of its message. “Know that as much as we are apart, we are unified together,” said host (and Tony winner) James Corden before the performance. “And when I started thinking about how I wanted to end the show, I kept coming back to a song from the musical Dear Evan Hansen, called ‘You Will Be Found,’ which sums up how I feel so much of the day.” Led by Platt, the cast sang an invigorating rendition of the act-one finale, food for the musical-theater soul if ever there was some. Watch the cast’s uplifting performance below (and try not to cry).