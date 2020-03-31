The 24 Hour Plays' Viral Monologues Program Returns with Derrick Baskin & More

A starry lineup of talent has been announced to take part in the third edition of Viral Monologues, a new program which features performances released digitally on the Instagram video application IGTV. The series is an initiative of The 24 Hour Plays.

Performers taking part this week include Derrick Baskin, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Ato Blankson-Wood, Mike Carlsen, Hugh Dancy, Erin Darke, Lora Lee Gayer, Will Hochman, Francis Jue, T.R. Knight, David Krumholtz, Elizabeth Marvel, Sienna Miller, Debra Monk, Christopher Oscar Peña, Lauren Pritchard, Jessica St. Clair, Tara Summers, Tamara Tunie and Alison Wright.

Original monologues will be written by Rachel Axler, Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen, Mario Correa, David Cross, Sarah DeLappe, Lydia Diamond, Jason Grote, Jess Honovich, Nora Kirkpatrick, David Lindsay-Abaire, Donald Margulies, Cat Miller, Dan O'Brien, Ife Olujobi, Liliana Padilla, Max Posner, Howard Sherman and Zhu Yi.

Last night at 6:00pm, 24 actors shared brief orientation-style videos to allow the writers to get to know them better. By 7:00pm, writers and actors were paired, and writers got to work on crafting new monologues especially for their assigned actors. Actors received their monologues this morning at 10:00am, are filming their performances throughout the day, and at 6:00pm their videos begin to be released to the world, completing the 24-hour cycle.

The 24 Hour Plays program is known for its work on Broadway, off-Broadway and around the world. Since 1995, their events have brought together extraordinary artists to create time-limited theater.