35th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards Ceremony to Be Presented Virtually in May

In light of recent events surrounding COVID-19, the Off-Broadway League and the Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation have announced a virtual-only ceremony for this year's Lucille Lortel Awards. The 35th annual celebration of off-Broadway will be held on May 3 at 7:00pm. Nominations will be announced on April 14.

"Our desire to recognize and celebrate the excellence of the off-Broadway season is not diminished by the concerns we are all facing," said Terry Byrne, president of the Off-Broadway League. "Indeed, it is essential for our morale to do just that."

"We hope putting on another fun Lortel Awards show as planned will offer the theater community and fans some much-needed entertainment at this time," added George Forbes, executive director of the Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation. "This is a great opportunity to celebrate the industry and remind everyone of the tremendous work being done off-Broadway, and that we will always persevere."

With the closure of theaters across the city and to offer affected productions as much flexibility as possible, shows that opened after February 16 have now been given the option to be considered as part of either the 2020 or 2021 Lortel Awards.

More details about the virtual ceremony, including where to watch, will be announced shortly.