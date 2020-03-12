COVID-19 Pandemic Prompts Cancellation of Many Off-Broadway Shows

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which today led to a 30-day cancellation of Broadway shows, a number of off-Broadway productions have followed suit, canceling performances through April 12.

Leading the list of cancellations are the six productions playing at midtown's New World Stages. That includes Jersey Boys, Drift, The Imbible, Rock of Ages, The Gazillion Bubble Show and The Play That Goes Wrong. Lincoln Center's new Intimate Apparel opera and all of Public Theater productions, including The Vagrant Trilogy, Coal Country and The Visitor, have been canceled performances through April 12.

The transfer of Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn to off-Broadway's Theatre Row has been postponed. As previously announced, all Metropolitan Opera performances have been canceled through March 31.

Broadway.com customers with tickets to canceled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.