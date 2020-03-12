Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

COVID-19 Pandemic Prompts Cancellation of Many Off-Broadway Shows

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 12, 2020
Off-Broadway's New World Stages

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which today led to a 30-day cancellation of Broadway shows, a number of off-Broadway productions have followed suit, canceling performances through April 12.

Leading the list of cancellations are the six productions playing at midtown's New World Stages. That includes Jersey Boys, Drift, The Imbible, Rock of Ages, The Gazillion Bubble Show and The Play That Goes Wrong. Lincoln Center's new Intimate Apparel opera and all of Public Theater productions, including The Vagrant Trilogy, Coal Country and The Visitor, have been canceled performances through April 12.

The transfer of Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn to off-Broadway's Theatre Row has been postponed. As previously announced, all Metropolitan Opera performances have been canceled through March 31.

Broadway.com customers with tickets to canceled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Broadway Shuts Down: Performances Canceled Through April 12 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
  2. Veteran Broadway Actor Merwin Foard Dies at 59
  3. Kelli O'Hara to Play Mother in Ragtime Benefit with Audra McDonald & Brian Stokes Mitchell
  4. Sabrina Carpenter, Chad Burris & a Fetch New Group of Stars Take Their First Bows in Mean Girls
  5. Blow Out the Candles! Celebrate the 50-Year History of Broadway's Company
Back to Top
Newsletters