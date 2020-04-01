New Musical Based on Infamous 'Finger-Food' Crime to Make World Premiere at 5th Avenue Theatre

On the heels of the Broadway transfer of Mrs. Doubtfire, Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre has announced an additional world premiere musical along with a slew of other offerings for its 2020-2021 season. The full season includes six productions in total.

Among the lineup is the world premiere Chilifinger! The Musical from composer Martin Lowe (Tony-winning orchestrator of Once and Broadway's upcoming Sing Street). Written with Seattle-based book writer-lyricist Wayne Rawley, the dark musical comedy is based on a real 2005 crime in which a woman claimed she found a finger in her beef chili order at a Wendy's restaurant. The co-production with ACT—A Contemporary Theatre will be helmed by ACT Artistic Director John Langs, with Sarah Rudinoff on board to star as Rose Sunday. Chilifinger! will mark the 25th new musical produced by 5th Avenue Theatre.

The new season will also include fresh stagings of Evita (which had recently been postponed), Shrek The Musical, Godspell and Les Misérables as well as the previously announced Broadway Vacation, a new musical based on the Vacation film franchise. Performance dates and further casting for all 5th Avenue productions will be announced at a later time.

For years, 5th Avenue Theatre has helped launch a variety of new musicals that later moved to the Great White Way. In addition to Mrs. Doubtfire, Broadway transfers have included Aladdin, Catch Me If You Can, The Wedding Singer and the Tony-winning musicals Memphis and Hairspray.