Mrs. Doubtfire Musical, Starring Rob McClure, Jenn Gambatese & More, Will Transfer to Broadway

In advance of a highly anticipated world premiere run at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre, the new musical Mrs. Doubtfire has scheduled a Broadway transfer to the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. The musical will begin performances on March 9, 2020 and officially open on April 5. A slew of Broadway favorites will be joining the previously announced Rob McClure in the show. Jenn Gambatese will take on Sally Field's role from the film as no-nonsense Miranda Hillard.



The cast will also include Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!, The Producers) as Frank Hillard, Analise Scarpaci (Matilda) as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Christopher Hillard, J. Harrison Ghee (Kinky Boots) as Andre, Mark Evans (Waitress) as Stuart Dunmeyer, Charity Angél Dawson (Waitress) as Wanda Sellner, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard and Peter Bartlett (She Loves Me) as Mr. Jolly. Further casting will be announced at a later date.



McClure was last seen on Broadway in Beetlejuice. He got his start at the Paper Mill Playhouse in I’m Not Rappaport, which later transferred to Broadway. McClure's additional Great White Way credits include Noises Off, Something Rotten!, Honeymoon in Vegas, Avenue Q and a Tony-nominated performance playing the titular role in Chaplin.



Most recently seen on Broadway in School of Rock, Gambatese has also appeared onstage in Tarzan, Is He Dead?, All Shook Up, A Year With Frog and Toad, Hairspray and Footloose.



Based on the Golden Globe-winning 1993 comedy flick, which starred Robin Williams and Sally Field, Mrs. Doubtfire features a book by Tony-nominated Something Rotten! creators John O'Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick and an original score by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick. Four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!) directs and Lorin Latarro (Waitress) choreographs the production, which features music supervision by Ethan Popp (Tina—The Tina Turner Musical).



Mrs. Doubtfire follows the journey of a struggling actor who will go to any length to be with his children after he loses custody in a bitter divorce. He decides to disguise himself as a matronly Scottish woman and takes a job as their nanny, in the home of his ex-wife.



The creative team includes David Korins (scenic design), Catherine Zuber (costume design), Philip Rosenberg (lighting design) and Brian Ronan (sound design).



Look back at Williams and Field in the film's original trailer below!



