Parent Trap Musical Identical Postpones World Premiere at Nottingham Playhouse

The upcoming world premiere musical Identical, taken from the story of the beloved property The Parent Trap, has received a yearlong postponement at Nottingham Playhouse. Originally scheduled to run from July 31 through August 22, 2020, performances will now commence at the U.K. theater in 2021.

"We remain as excited as ever to present this wonderful new show and we are announcing a postponement for one year until the health of the nation has improved," said producer Kenny Wax in a statement. "Identical is a story about the reuniting of twins separated shortly after birth and also the healing of a family which has been fractured. The narrative is a powerful message for the world right now. When its time comes and under the directorial genius of Sir Trevor Nunn, I have no doubt that it will be regarded as one of the great musicals of its generation."

Based on Erich Kastner's 1949 novel Lottie and Lisa, which was popularized by the 1961 and 1998 movies The Parent Trap, Identical centers on twin girls separated at birth, who are reunited by chance at a summer camp ten years later. In an attempt to get to know their mother and father and rejoin their divorced parents, they decide to exchange identities and places in each other's lives. The musical features a book by Stuart Paterson (The Princess and the Goblin), music by George Stiles and lyrics by Anthony Drewe (Mary Poppins).

A revised production schedule, as well as casting and additional creative team for Identical will be announced at a later time.