See Patti LuPone, Darren Criss and More in This First Look at Netflix's New Glamorous Series, Hollywood

by Diep Tran • Apr 2, 2020
Patti LuPone as Avis Amberg in "Hollywood."
Move over Tiger King, our next television obsession is here. Netflix just released a first look at its new limited series, Hollywood, from producers Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. The show takes place post World War II, as a group of aspiring filmmakers and actors try to make it in Hollywood. The series stars stage favorites Patti LuPone, Darren Criss, Jeremy PopeJim Parsons, Holland Taylor and Joe Mantello, as well as screen actors David Corenswet, Laura Harrier, Samara Weaving, Dylan McDermott, Jake Picking and Maude Apatow. Hollywood will be available on Netflix on May 1 and will contain seven episodes. See photos of the stars channeling Golden Age glamour below.

Jeremy Pope as Archie Coleman and Darren Criss as Raymond Ansley
Jim Parsons as Henry Willson
Patti LuPone as Avis Amberg, Dylan McDermott as Ernie, Holland Taylor as Ellen Kincaid and Samara Weaving as Claire Wood
Darren Criss as Raymond Ansley, Jeremy Pope as Archie Coleman, David Corenswet as Jack Castello, and Jake Picking as Rock Hudson
Joe Mantello as Dick Samuels, Holland Taylor as Ellen Kincaid, Harriet Harris as Eleanor Roosevelt, and Patti LuPone as Avis Amberg
