See Patti LuPone, Darren Criss and More in This First Look at Netflix's New Glamorous Series, Hollywood

Move over Tiger King, our next television obsession is here. Netflix just released a first look at its new limited series, Hollywood, from producers Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. The show takes place post World War II, as a group of aspiring filmmakers and actors try to make it in Hollywood. The series stars stage favorites Patti LuPone, Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, Jim Parsons, Holland Taylor and Joe Mantello, as well as screen actors David Corenswet, Laura Harrier, Samara Weaving, Dylan McDermott, Jake Picking and Maude Apatow. Hollywood will be available on Netflix on May 1 and will contain seven episodes. See photos of the stars channeling Golden Age glamour below.

Jeremy Pope as Archie Coleman and Darren Criss as Raymond Ansley

Jim Parsons as Henry Willson

Patti LuPone as Avis Amberg, Dylan McDermott as Ernie, Holland Taylor as Ellen Kincaid and Samara Weaving as Claire Wood

Darren Criss as Raymond Ansley, Jeremy Pope as Archie Coleman, David Corenswet as Jack Castello, and Jake Picking as Rock Hudson