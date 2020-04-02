Any Dream Will Do! Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Smash-Hit Musicals at Home for Free

Donny Osmond with the 2000 cast of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" (Photo provided by Thinkjam)

While the recent temporary closure of theaters worldwide has been a major disappointment for theater lovers, a new YouTube channel is helping to soften the blow by making the hit musicals of Andrew Lloyd Webber viewable from the comfort of your home. The channel, "The Shows Must Go On," will be streaming a slew of beloved shows from the award-winning composer beginning this week.

Each show will be available weekly at 2:00pm ET for a limited 48-hour period online, with no charge or sign-up required. The lineup will launch on April 3 with the 2000 production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat starring Donny Osmond, Maria Friedman, Richard Attenborough and Joan Collins.

Also set to appear, on Good Friday, April 10, is the 2012 staging of Jesus Christ Superstar starring Tim Minchin, Melanie C. and Chris Moyles. Further shows as part of the series will be announced soon.

In addition to full-length productions, clips of famous performances and behind-the-scenes footage will be uploaded regularly to the channel, so fans can continue to get their theater fix at home.

For viewers able to make a charitable donation, a variety of organizations will be listed alongside the full-length videos, including Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Acting for Others and Actors Benevolent Fund.