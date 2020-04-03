Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Tony Nominee Condola Rashad Releases Music Video from Debut EP Space Daughter

Watch It
by Caitlin Moynihan • Apr 3, 2020
Condola Rashad in the "Blue" music video.

It's been two years since four-time Tony nominee Condola Rashad has appeared on a Broadway stage, most recently headlining a revival of Saint Joan. Now, audiences know how she's been spending her time. Rashad, who is now going by "Dola" and has been hard at work on a debut EP titled Space Daughter, released the first music video for the song "Blue." Rashad says that the new tune is all about yearning to be in the presence of a loved one but only being able to do so through a dream. Rashad also announced that she will donate 100% of her personal proceeds earned from the song to Food Bank for New York City to help their ongoing efforts in combating hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic. Check out the music video for yourself below.

 

View Comments

Star Files

Condola Rashad

Articles Trending Now

  1. Adam Schlesinger, Tony-Nominated Songwriter, Dies at 52
  2. Watch Ben Platt, Jordan Fisher & the Cast of Dear Evan Hansen Sing 'You Will Be Found'
  3. Heaven Blessed: Watch Ramin Karimloo, Alfie Boe & More Sing ‘Bring Him Home’ in Support of Healthcare Workers
Back to Top
Newsletters