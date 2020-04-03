Come From Away Stars Read Moving Letters from Medical Students Thanking Health Workers During COVID-19 Crisis

Come From Away, the long-running Broadway musical that emphasizes themes of gratitude and helpfulness, is giving back in a new way. The show's stars came together (remotely) for a new initiative titled #ComeFromCare, reading letters penned by Columbia University Irving Medical Center students offering thanks to health workers for working tirelessly during the COVID-19 health crisis. Come From Away is also encouraging viewers to financially support COVID-19-related research to help health workers on the front lines of the worldwide fight against COVID-19. It couldn't be more heartwarming to see the stars of a musical about the kindness of strangers lending their voices in a time of need.