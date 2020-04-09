Get an Exclusive Listen to 'Release' from Tony Winner Lena Hall's New Album The Villa Satori

Wash hands? Check. Tidy the entire house? All done. Binge-watch that show you've been meaning to forever? Roger that. Rock out and belt your face off? Lena Hall has got you covered. In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the Tony winner has channeled her creative energy into releasing a solo record. "I am excited to bring this album to light," Hall told Broadway.com. "It's from a cabaret show I did about my childhood. After years of holding onto it, I thought now would be a good time to try and connect with people the best way I know how—through music."

The album is titled The Villa Satori, which is the name of Hall's parents' "hippie house" located in the heart of Haight Ashbury, where the performer spent her childhood. "Do you ever hear the intro to a song and are immediately transported to another time and place from your past? I have a fascination with the link between music and memory—how a song can trigger such strong emotions linked to a certain time in your life," Hall explained. "This is a deeply personal album for me, as every song in connected to intimate moments from my past."

The album officially hits earbuds on April 10, and Broadway.com has an exclusive first listen to Hall's vocals on the Pearl Jam song "Release." Enjoy the track below, and be sure to listen to in its entirety when it comes out on Friday!