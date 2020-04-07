Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Carole King, Jessie Mueller & the Beautiful Family Singing 'You've Got a Friend' Will Make Your Day

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 7, 2020

Now this is some kind of wonderful! Musicians and cast members from the many companies of Beautiful—The Carole King Musical have collaborated from their homes all over the world for an epic rendition of "You've Got a Friend." It's impressive just how many Beautiful family members appear: Tony-winning original leading lady Jessie Mueller, former Broadway.com vlogger and original cast member Jarrod Spector, director Marc Bruni, stage faves Abby Mueller, Chilina Kennedy, Kara Lindsay and even Carole King herself are among those featured. Another thing we love about this video? All proceeds from viewer donations will go directly to The Actors Fund. Enjoy the uplifting tribute below!

Carole King
View Comments

Star Files

Jessie Mueller

Articles Trending Now

  1. Need Some Good News? Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda & Original Hamilton Stars Surprise a Young Fan
  2. Alex Brightman on Practicing the Beetlejuice Voice While Walking with His Dog & More
  3. Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Showrunner Austin Winsberg Is Bringing a Weekly Dose of Broadway to NBC
Back to Top
Newsletters