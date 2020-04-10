Take a Look at Casey Cott as Hedwig in Riverdale's Upcoming Musical Episode

Riverdale is going to find the origin of love for its upcoming Hedwig-themed musical episode.The previously announced episode will air on The CW on April 16 at 8PM and showcase the musical as the teens of Riverdale High are put through the paces to put on the show for their school. Casey Cott, who stars in the noir teen drama as Kevin Keller, will be donning Hedwig's signature look and take center stage. Cott is no stranger to Broadway musicals, he was most recently seen on stage in The Who's Tommy at the Kennedy Center and has participated in Wicked's #OutofOz series. Check out the photos below to see the cast take the wig out of the box, and be sure to tune in to see Riverdale's take on the John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask musical.

Casey Cott as Hedwig on Riverdale.

Casey Cott and his Riverdale co-stars all dressed as Hedwig.