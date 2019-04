Casey Cott's a pinball wizard! The Riverdale fave is starring alongside Christian Borle and Mandy Gonzalez in the Kennedy Center production of The Who's Tommy, which is playing through April 28. Take a look at the fun photos from the musical, and if you're in Washington, D.C. this weekend, catch it live!

Casey Cott and the cast of The Who's Tommy take the stage.

Christian Borle and Mandy Gonzalez in The Who's Tommy.