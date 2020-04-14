Learn the 'Arabian Nights' Choreography from Broadway's Aladdin

If one of your three wishes is learning to dance like a Broadway hoofer, consider Aladdin's dance captain Nikki Long your genie. Along with Aladdin ensemble members Jennifer Rias and Donald Jones, Long is offering a tutorial for the splashy opening number "Arabian Nights" from the long-running Disney musical. It's the perfect activity to do with the family while stuck at home or to liven up your own quarantine fitness routine—no magic carpet or lamp required! Have a blast learning the steps below.