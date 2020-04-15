Cambodian Rock Band Sets Release Date for Original Cast Recording

Cambodian Rock Band, Lauren Yee's New York premiere musical that extended twice off-Broadway, will be preserved with an original cast recording by Yellow Sound Label. The album will be released in digital and streaming formats on May 8 and is available for pre-order here.

“We are thrilled to be able to share something joyful at this moment," said Signature Theatre’s Artistic Director Paige Evans. "Lauren’s unique play will now live on not only through the script, but also through these exciting songs—which had audiences literally dancing by the end of the show.”

Cambodian Rock Band tells the story of a Khmer Rouge survivor returning back to Cambodia for the first time in 30 years as his daughter prepares to help prosecute one of the most infamous war criminals. It opened at off-Broadway's Signature Theatre on February 24 and had been scheduled to close on March 22; as of March 17, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared that all theaters, concert venues and nightclubs temporarily closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The cast recording features Francis Jue, Abraham Kim, Jane Lui, Joe Ngo, Courtney Reed and Moses Villarama.

The album is produced by Michael Croiter and Matthias Winter.