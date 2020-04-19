Watch Michael Urie Reprise His Acclaimed Buyer & Cellar Turn Right Here on Broadway.com

Miss amazing theatrical performances as much as we do? You're in luck! Broadway.com is broadcasting a benefit performance of Jonathan Tolins' hilarious play Buyer & Cellar, starring Michael Urie as he reprises his acclaimed turn from the living room. You can watch it from the comfort of your home! The event benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund and is available to view on Broadway.com, the Broadway.com YouTube channel and right below through April 22 at 11:59PM ET.