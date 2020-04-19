Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Watch Michael Urie Reprise His Acclaimed Buyer & Cellar Turn Right Here on Broadway.com

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 19, 2020
Michael Urie in "Buyer and Cellar"

Miss amazing theatrical performances as much as we do? You're in luck! Broadway.com is broadcasting a benefit performance of Jonathan Tolins' hilarious play Buyer & Cellar, starring Michael Urie as he reprises his acclaimed turn from the living room. You can watch it from the comfort of your home! The event benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund and is available to view on Broadway.com, the Broadway.com YouTube channel and right below through April 22 at 11:59PM ET. 

View Comments

Star Files

Michael Urie

Articles Trending Now

  1. 5,6,7,8! Watch the Cast of the 2006 A Chorus Line Revival Reunite to Dance Through the Iconic Opening Number
  2. Legally Blonde's Broadway Cast Reunites to Benefit BC/EFA
  3. See Patti LuPone, Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope & More in the Hollywood Trailer
Back to Top
Newsletters