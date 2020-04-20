Watch Reneé Rapp, Andrew Barth Feldman and Julie James Choose Winner of Broadway's Biggest Fan Contest

We asked if you were Broadway's biggest fan and you answered the call! Over the course of almost two months, thousands of videos were submitted from fans vying for their chance to be crowned Broadway's Biggest Fan of 2020. Once the top 10 were chosen, it was up to you, fellow fans, to pick your favorite and vote for who you thought deserved to be one of the three finalists.

Now, the duty of choosing a winner falls to Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp, recent Dear Evan Hansen title star Andrew Barth Feldman and SiriusXM host Julie James. The trio got together (virtually, of course) along with Broadway.com's Paul Wontorek, to deliberate and you can watch it all go down on Broadway.com's YouTube channel. Watch the video below to see Rapp, Feldman and James deliberate over the final three contestants and choose a winner!

And don't miss out on Charlotte's winning video below!