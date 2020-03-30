Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Who's Broadway's Biggest Fan? That's Up to You! Voting for Semi-Finalists Is Now Open

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 30, 2020

The Great White Way might be experiencing an extended intermission, but we're still on the lookout for Broadway's biggest fan! Semi-finalist voting for Broadway.com's #BroadwaysBiggestFan contest is now open. Meet our top 10 semi-finalists and vote for your favorite by April 5.

Over the past month, a slew of theater lovers submitted videos proving why they're the biggest Broadway fan ever. Ten semi-finalists have been selected, and now it's up to you to choose your favorite.

After voting of the top 10 concludes, a panel of celebrity Broadway judges and SiriusXM's Julie James will select the grand prize winner from the top three on April 20.

So what are you waiting for? Check out the fan-submitted videos and vote for Broadway's biggest fan now.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Feeling Anxious? You Should Be Streaming SpongeBob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical
  2. Five Companies of Come From Away Sing 'Welcome to the Rock' in a Moving Tribute to World Theatre Day
  3. Didn't See James Corden's Tony-Winning Turn in One Man, Two Guvnors? Now's Your Chance to Watch It from Home
Back to Top
Newsletters