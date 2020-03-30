Who's Broadway's Biggest Fan? That's Up to You! Voting for Semi-Finalists Is Now Open

The Great White Way might be experiencing an extended intermission, but we're still on the lookout for Broadway's biggest fan! Semi-finalist voting for Broadway.com's #BroadwaysBiggestFan contest is now open. Meet our top 10 semi-finalists and vote for your favorite by April 5.

Over the past month, a slew of theater lovers submitted videos proving why they're the biggest Broadway fan ever. Ten semi-finalists have been selected, and now it's up to you to choose your favorite.

After voting of the top 10 concludes, a panel of celebrity Broadway judges and SiriusXM's Julie James will select the grand prize winner from the top three on April 20.

So what are you waiting for? Check out the fan-submitted videos and vote for Broadway's biggest fan now.