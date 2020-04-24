Watch Lea Salonga's Incredible Rendition of 'Move On' Ahead of the Sondheim Birthday Celebration

We can't "move on" from this incredible performance! Tony winner Lea Salonga is among the star-studded list of talents that will celebrate legendary composer Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday with Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration. Hosted by Raúl Esparza, the virtual concert can be seen for free on Broadway.com and the Broadway.com YouTube channel on April 26 at 8PM ET. In anticipation of Salonga's appearance on the epic birthday salute, we can't stop watching her take on "Move On" from Sunday in the Park with George in Suites by Sondheim, a 2011 concert at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall that benefitted the Philippine Development Foundation. Dream about her playing both George and Dot with the moving rendition below!