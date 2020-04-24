London's Sister Act, Starring Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Saunders, Reschedules Performances

Patience is a virtue, but praise be that Sister Act fans will be able to catch Whoopi Goldberg in the London remount next year. Due to the coronavirus crisis, Sister Act's previously announced London run and U.K. and Ireland tours have been rescheduled. The London production, starring Goldberg and Jennifer Saunders, at the Eventim Apollo is now rescheduled to begin performances on July 20, 2021, where it will open on July 27 and play through August 29. Further information regarding the tours will be announced at a later date.

As previously announced, the London production will star Goldberg, reprising her 1992 film turn as Deloris Van Cartier, with Saunders (Absolutely Fabulous) as Mother Superior. The revised take on the 2011 Tony-nominated musical envisions Deloris as older than the original screen and stage versions.

Sister Act tells the story of a disco diva, whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won't be found: a convent. Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

The musical features an original score with music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater, the book is by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane.

Watch a special message from Goldberg and Saunders below!