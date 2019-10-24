Whoopi Goldberg to Reprise Screen Turn in Reworked U.K. Staging of Sister Act Musical; Jennifer Saunders Will Co-Star

Whoopi Goldberg is getting back in the habit. The beloved star who introduced filmgoers to the role of Deloris Van Cartier in the 1992 film Sister Act will return to the role for the upcoming London revival of the musical adaptation. The previously announced production, reworked to envision Deloris as older than was originally intended, will play the Eventim Apollo from July 29 through August 30, 2020. Jennifer Saunders (Absolutely Fabulous) will co-star as Mother Superior.



In addition to playing the role of Deloris on screen, Goldberg is responsible for ushering the musical to the stage. She served as a producer on the Tony-nominated 2011 original Broadway production, which starred Patina Miller in a Tony-nominated turn as Deloris. Goldberg also briefly appeared as Mother Superior in Sister Act at the London Palladium in 2010.



Sister Act tells the story of a disco diva (Goldberg) whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won't be found: a convent. Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior (Saunders), Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.



The musical features an original score by Alan Menken (music) and Glenn Slater (lyrics) with a book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner and additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane.



Brenda Edwards, previously announced to play Deloris, will take on the role during Thursday matinees.