Tonight! Spot the Slew of Stars Slated for Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration

Now this is a birthday card! In honor of Broadway titan Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday, stars are coming together for Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration on April 26 at 8:00pm ET. As previously announced, the event benefits ASTEP (Artists Striving to End Poverty) and will appear on Broadway.com and Broadway.com's and Broadway.com's YouTube channel.

The evening, which is hosted and produced by Raúl Esparza and directed by Paul Wontorek, has a supremely star-studded list of performers, including Meryl Streep, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Mandy Patinkin, Audra McDonald, Christine Baranski, Donna Murphy, Sutton Foster, Annaleigh Ashford, Laura Benanti, Melissa Errico, Beanie Feldstein, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal, Neil Patrick Harris, Judy Kuhn, Linda Lavin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Platt, Randy Rainbow, Lea Salonga, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O’Hara, Aaron Tveit, Maria Friedman, Katrina Lenk, Michael Cerveris, Brandon Uranowitz, Elizabeth Stanley, Chip Zien, Alexander Gemignani, Iain Armitage, Stephen Schwartz and, from the cast of Pacific Overtures at Classic Stage Company, Ann Harada, Austin Ku, Kelvin Moon Loh and Thom Sesma.

In celebration of the special concert, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait of the evening's incredible stars. In other words—look, Squigs made a hat! Tune in tonight and donate here.

About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.