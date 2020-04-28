Sponsored
Watch This Amazing 'Who Loves You' Video from Jersey Boys Casts Around the World

by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 28, 2020
The off-Broadway company of "Jersey Boys"

A whopping 275 cast members from 15 companies of the Tony-winning hit musical Jersey Boys have come together (remotely, of course) to honor COVID-19 relief efforts and perform the finale number "Who Loves You." The video features cast members from La Jolla (where the musical premiered in 2005), Broadway (we spy Tony winner Christian Hoff, Andrew Rannells, Drew Gehling, Jarrod Spector, Richard H. Blake, Michael Longoria, J. Robert Spencer, Colin Donnell and Peter Gregus), the first and second North American tours, SETA National tour, Chicago, Toronto, London, U.K. tour, Australia, the Netherlands, South Africa, Norwegian Cruise Line Bliss, Las Vegas and the off-Broadway production, starring Aaron De Jesus, CJ Pawlikowski, John Rochette and Jonathan Cable. Enjoy the video, which also encourages viewers to donate to local COVID-19 relief efforts.

