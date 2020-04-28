Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Mario Cantone to Host 2020 Lucille Lortel Awards; Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phoebe Waller-Bridge & More to Present

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 28, 2020
Mario Cantone
(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Stage and screen star Mario Cantone will host this year’s Lucille Lortel Awards. As previously reported, the ceremony, which honors outstanding achievement off-Broadway, is being presented as a virtual broadcast and benefit for The Actors Fund on May 3 at 7:00PM ET.

Those presenting this year's awards include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jagged Little Pill's Lauren PattenDear Evan Hansen's Jordan Fisher, Jelani Alladin, Rachel Dratch, Jackie Hoffman, Orfeh, Andy Karl, Tatiana Maslany, Debra Messing, Nyambi Nyambi, Phillipa Soo, Steven PasqualeJeremy Pope, Condola Rashad, Krysta Rodriguez, choreographer Sonya Tayeh, Marisa Tomei, Michael Urie and Alison Pill.

In addition to the awards categories, Tony-winning producer Daryl Roth will induct Anna Deavere Smith onto the famed Playwrights Sidewalk; Kelli O’Hara will present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Playwrights Horizons’ Tim Sanford; Brian Stokes Mitchell will speak on behalf of The Actors Fund; and Nathan Lane will present this year’s In Memoriam in recognition of those we lost this past season.

The full list of nominations can be found here.

View Comments

Star Files

Orfeh

Jelani Alladin

Jordan Fisher

Jackie Hoffman

Andy Karl

Nathan Lane

Tatiana Maslany

Debra Messing

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Brian Stokes Mitchell

Steven Pasquale

Lauren Patten

Alison Pill

Jeremy Pope

Condola Rashad

Krysta Rodriguez

Phillipa Soo

Marisa Tomei

Michael Urie
View All (19)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Watch All of Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration Right Here
  2. Watch Sara Bareilles, Jessie Mueller & More Waitress Stars Sing 'Live Your Life' for Nick Cordero
  3. Watch Ariana Grande's Devastating 'Still Hurting' from The Last Five Years
Back to Top
Newsletters