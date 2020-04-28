Mario Cantone to Host 2020 Lucille Lortel Awards; Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phoebe Waller-Bridge & More to Present

Stage and screen star Mario Cantone will host this year’s Lucille Lortel Awards. As previously reported, the ceremony, which honors outstanding achievement off-Broadway, is being presented as a virtual broadcast and benefit for The Actors Fund on May 3 at 7:00PM ET.

Those presenting this year's awards include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jagged Little Pill's Lauren Patten, Dear Evan Hansen's Jordan Fisher, Jelani Alladin, Rachel Dratch, Jackie Hoffman, Orfeh, Andy Karl, Tatiana Maslany, Debra Messing, Nyambi Nyambi, Phillipa Soo, Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Pope, Condola Rashad, Krysta Rodriguez, choreographer Sonya Tayeh, Marisa Tomei, Michael Urie and Alison Pill.

In addition to the awards categories, Tony-winning producer Daryl Roth will induct Anna Deavere Smith onto the famed Playwrights Sidewalk; Kelli O’Hara will present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Playwrights Horizons’ Tim Sanford; Brian Stokes Mitchell will speak on behalf of The Actors Fund; and Nathan Lane will present this year’s In Memoriam in recognition of those we lost this past season.

The full list of nominations can be found here.