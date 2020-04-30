Sponsored
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme Documentary Sets Premiere Date

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 30, 2020
Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of "Freestyle Love Supreme" on Broadway
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Ever since the epic trailer's release, we've been waiting for a premiere date for We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, a 15-year retrospective of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale's hip-hop improv show that made its Broadway debut at the Booth Theatre last year. The documentary is scheduled to premiere on Hulu on June 5.

Directed by Andrew Fried, the film, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, chronicles Freestyle Love Supreme's journey from a game played by Miranda and his collaborators in the basement of the Drama Bookshop to its wide success. Fried began filming when the group first toured the show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2005, and the documentary shows footage of Miranda, Kail, Veneziale, Christopher Jackson, James Monroe Iglehart, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Chris Sullivan, Bill Sherman and Andrew Bancroft. We Are Freestyle Love Supreme reveals why this show still means so much to these accomplished performers.

Get pumped up to watch the doc with the trailer below!

