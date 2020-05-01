Yes, Indeed! A Hercules Live-Action Film Is in the Works

Hercules will be the latest animated Disney film to get the live-action movie treatment, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Dave Callaham, the scribe behind The Expendables, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 and Wonder Woman 1984, will write the script. Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo will produce the film.

The story of Hercules is based on the legendary hero of Greek mythology, who was snatched as a baby by Hades and forced to live as half-man, half-god. As a teenager, he is required to perform a rite of passage on Earth to prove himself worthy of living with the gods on Mount Olympus. The 1997 animated film featured the voices of Tate Donovan and Josh Keaton as Hercules, James Woods as Hades, Danny DeVito as Philoctetes/Phil and Susan Egan as Megara. Tony winner Roger Bart provided the singing voice of Hercules. Tony winners Lillias White and LaChanze lent their voices as the Muses in the 1997 film.

Bart also portrayed the villain Hades in last year's Public Works stage adaptation of Disney's Hercules, which played at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park. The production starred Frozen alum Jelani Alladin in the title role and featured Krysta Rodriguez as Meg, Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart as Phil, Jeff Hiller as Panic, Ramona Keller as Thalia, Tamika Lawrence as Calliope, Rema Webb as Terpsichore and the Broadway Inspirational Voices. Hercules composer Alan Menken has hinted that the limited Central Park run likely will not be the last audiences see of the stage musical version of Hercules.

A director, casting and a release date for the film will be announced at a later time. It is not clear whether the live-action film will include Menken and David Zippel's score.