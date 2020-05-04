Octet & Heroes of the Fourth Turning Top 2020 Lucille Lortel Awards

The Off-Broadway League has announced winners in 19 categories for the 35th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards, honoring outstanding achievement off-Broadway. The 2020 Lucille Lortel Awards ceremony was held virtually on May 3 at 7:00PM ET.
Dave Malloy's Octet and Will Arbery's Heroes of the Fourth Turning led the pack with three wins each, including the awards for Outstanding Musical and Outstanding Play, respectively. Octet's director Annie Tippe and standout performer Kuhoo Verma also garnered the awards for Outstanding Director and Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical. Heroes of the Fourth Turning's Michele Pawk and Isabelle Byrd garnered the awards for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play and Outstanding Lighting Design, respectively.
The award for Outstanding Solo Show went to Lucas Hnath's Dana H., which also won the award for Outstanding Sound Design.
The full list of winners can be found below in bold and preceded by an asterisk.
Outstanding Play
BLKS
Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven
*Heroes of the Fourth Turning
Is This A Room
Mrs. Murray's Menagerie
Outstanding Musical
A Strange Loop
In the Green
*Octet
Soft Power
The Secret Life of Bees
Outstanding Revival
A Bright Room Called Day
Fires in the Mirror
*for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Little Shop of Horrors
MAC BETH
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play
Charles Busch, The Confession of Lily Dare
*Edmund Donovan, Greater Clements
Raúl Esparza, Seared
Hamish Linklater, The Pain of My Belligerence
Aaron Yoo, The Headlands
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play
Liza Colón-Zayas, Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven
*Emily Davis, Is This A Room
April Matthis, Toni Stone
Zoë Winters, Heroes of the Fourth Turning
Kara Young, All the Natalie Portmans
Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play
Christopher Borg, The Confession of Lily Dare
Marc Bovino, Mrs. Murray's Menagerie
Garcia, Continuity
*Francis Jue, Cambodian Rock Band
Ken Narasaki, Greater Clements
Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play
Okwui Okpokwasili, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Estelle Parsons, A Bright Room Called Day
*Michele Pawk, Heroes of the Fourth Turning
Stephanie Wright Thompson, Mrs. Murray's Menagerie
Alexandria Wailes, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical
Jonathan Groff, Little Shop of Horrors
Joshua Henry, The Wrong Man
Francis Jue, Soft Power
*Larry Owens, A Strange Loop
Conrad Ricamora, Soft Power
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical
Eisa Davis, The Secret Life of Bees
LaChanze, The Secret Life of Bees
Beth Malone, The Unsinkable Molly Brown
Janelle McDermoth, We're Gonna Die
*Grace McLean, In The Green
Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical
*Christian Borle, Little Shop of Horrors
Alex Gibson, Octet
Gus Halper, Sing Street
Jay Armstrong Johnson, Scotland PA
*John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop
Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical
Ashley Pérez Flanagan, In The Green
Ari Groover, Little Shop of Horrors
L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop
Ciara Renée, The Wrong Man
*Kuhoo Verma, Octet
Outstanding Solo Show
Bella Bella
*Dana H.
the way she spoke
We're Only Alive for A Short Amount of Time
Where We Stand
Outstanding Director
Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop
Tina Satter, Is This A Room
Danya Taymor, Heroes of the Fourth Turning
*Annie Tippe, Octet
Les Waters, Dana H.
Outstanding Choreographer
Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Camille A. Brown, Toni Stone
Raja Feather Kelly, A Strange Loop
Sam Pinkleton, Soft Power
*Travis Wall, The Wrong Man
Outstanding Scenic Design
*You-Shin Chen and Laura Jellinek, Mrs. Murray's Menagerie
Yu-Hsuan Chen, Our Dear Dead Drug Lord
Tim Mackabee, Seared
James Noone, London Assurance
Clint Ramos, Soft Power
Outstanding Costume Design
Dede Ayite, BLKS
Montana Levi Blanco, A Strange Loop
Oana Botez, In the Green
*Toni-Leslie James, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
*Rachel Townsend and Jessica Jahn, The Confession of Lily Dare
Outstanding Lighting Design
*Isabella Byrd, Heroes of the Fourth Turning
Alan C. Edwards, Fires in the Mirror
Tyler Micoleau, Socrates
Barbara Samuels, In the Green
Jen Schriever, Power Strip
Outstanding Sound Design
Justin Ellington, Heroes of the Fourth Turning
*Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.
Lee Kinney and Sanae Yamada, Is This A Room
Hidenori Nakajo, Octet
Nicholas Pope, In the Green
Outstanding Projection Design
Stephan Mazurek, Mojada
Lisa Renkel and Possible, Emojiland the Musical
*Ruey Horng Sun, The Headlands
Hannah Wasileski, Anatomy of a Suicide
Hannah Wasileski, Fires in the Mirror
HONORARY AWARDS
Lifetime Achievement Award
Tim Sanford
Playwrights’ Sidewalk Inductee
Anna Deavere Smith
Award Recipients by Show
Octet—3
Heroes of the Fourth Turning—3
A Strange Loop—2
for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf—2
Dana H.—2
Cambodian Rock Band—1
The Confession of Lily Dare—1
Greater Clements—1
The Headlands—1
Is This A Room—1
In the Green—1
Little Shop of Horrors—1
Mrs. Murray's Menagerie—1
The Wrong Man—1