Octet & Heroes of the Fourth Turning Top 2020 Lucille Lortel Awards

The Off-Broadway League has announced winners in 19 categories for the 35th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards, honoring outstanding achievement off-Broadway. The 2020 Lucille Lortel Awards ceremony was held virtually on May 3 at 7:00PM ET.



Dave Malloy's Octet and Will Arbery's Heroes of the Fourth Turning led the pack with three wins each, including the awards for Outstanding Musical and Outstanding Play, respectively. Octet's director Annie Tippe and standout performer Kuhoo Verma also garnered the awards for Outstanding Director and Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical. Heroes of the Fourth Turning's Michele Pawk and Isabelle Byrd garnered the awards for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play and Outstanding Lighting Design, respectively.

The award for Outstanding Solo Show went to Lucas Hnath's Dana H., which also won the award for Outstanding Sound Design.



The full list of winners can be found below in bold and preceded by an asterisk.



Outstanding Play

BLKS

Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven

*Heroes of the Fourth Turning

Is This A Room

Mrs. Murray's Menagerie

Outstanding Musical

A Strange Loop

In the Green

*Octet

Soft Power

The Secret Life of Bees

Outstanding Revival

A Bright Room Called Day

Fires in the Mirror

*for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Little Shop of Horrors

MAC BETH

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play

Charles Busch, The Confession of Lily Dare

*Edmund Donovan, Greater Clements

Raúl Esparza, Seared

Hamish Linklater, The Pain of My Belligerence

Aaron Yoo, The Headlands

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play

Liza Colón-Zayas, Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven

*Emily Davis, Is This A Room

April Matthis, Toni Stone

Zoë Winters, Heroes of the Fourth Turning

Kara Young, All the Natalie Portmans

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play

Christopher Borg, The Confession of Lily Dare

Marc Bovino, Mrs. Murray's Menagerie

Garcia, Continuity

*Francis Jue, Cambodian Rock Band

Ken Narasaki, Greater Clements

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play

Okwui Okpokwasili, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Estelle Parsons, A Bright Room Called Day

*Michele Pawk, Heroes of the Fourth Turning

Stephanie Wright Thompson, Mrs. Murray's Menagerie

Alexandria Wailes, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical

Jonathan Groff, Little Shop of Horrors

Joshua Henry, The Wrong Man

Francis Jue, Soft Power

*Larry Owens, A Strange Loop

Conrad Ricamora, Soft Power

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical

Eisa Davis, The Secret Life of Bees

LaChanze, The Secret Life of Bees

Beth Malone, The Unsinkable Molly Brown

Janelle McDermoth, We're Gonna Die

*Grace McLean, In The Green

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical

*Christian Borle, Little Shop of Horrors

Alex Gibson, Octet

Gus Halper, Sing Street

Jay Armstrong Johnson, Scotland PA

*John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical

Ashley Pérez Flanagan, In The Green

Ari Groover, Little Shop of Horrors

L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop

Ciara Renée, The Wrong Man

*Kuhoo Verma, Octet

Outstanding Solo Show

Bella Bella

*Dana H.

the way she spoke

We're Only Alive for A Short Amount of Time

Where We Stand

Outstanding Director

Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop

Tina Satter, Is This A Room

Danya Taymor, Heroes of the Fourth Turning

*Annie Tippe, Octet

Les Waters, Dana H.

Outstanding Choreographer

Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Camille A. Brown, Toni Stone

Raja Feather Kelly, A Strange Loop

Sam Pinkleton, Soft Power

*Travis Wall, The Wrong Man

Outstanding Scenic Design

*You-Shin Chen and Laura Jellinek, Mrs. Murray's Menagerie

Yu-Hsuan Chen, Our Dear Dead Drug Lord

Tim Mackabee, Seared

James Noone, London Assurance

Clint Ramos, Soft Power

Outstanding Costume Design

Dede Ayite, BLKS

Montana Levi Blanco, A Strange Loop

Oana Botez, In the Green

*Toni-Leslie James, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

*Rachel Townsend and Jessica Jahn, The Confession of Lily Dare

Outstanding Lighting Design

*Isabella Byrd, Heroes of the Fourth Turning

Alan C. Edwards, Fires in the Mirror

Tyler Micoleau, Socrates

Barbara Samuels, In the Green

Jen Schriever, Power Strip

Outstanding Sound Design

Justin Ellington, Heroes of the Fourth Turning

*Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.

Lee Kinney and Sanae Yamada, Is This A Room

Hidenori Nakajo, Octet

Nicholas Pope, In the Green

Outstanding Projection Design

Stephan Mazurek, Mojada

Lisa Renkel and Possible, Emojiland the Musical

*Ruey Horng Sun, The Headlands

Hannah Wasileski, Anatomy of a Suicide

Hannah Wasileski, Fires in the Mirror

HONORARY AWARDS

Lifetime Achievement Award

Tim Sanford

Playwrights’ Sidewalk Inductee

Anna Deavere Smith

Award Recipients by Show

Octet—3

Heroes of the Fourth Turning—3

A Strange Loop—2

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf—2

Dana H.—2

Cambodian Rock Band—1

The Confession of Lily Dare—1

Greater Clements—1

The Headlands—1

Is This A Room—1

In the Green—1

Little Shop of Horrors—1

Mrs. Murray's Menagerie—1

The Wrong Man—1