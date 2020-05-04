Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope and More from Netflix's Hollywood Featured on this Week's Stars in the House

A lineup of Broadway favorites is set to appear in this week's episodes of Stars in the House, a daily online series from SiriusXM On Broadway personality Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley. The series goes live daily at 2PM and 8PM ET on The Actors Fund's YouTube channel. A schedule of this week's appearances can be found below.

Monday, May 4

2PM ET: City of Angels cast reunion with Gregg Edelman, Randy Graff, Dee Hoty, Kay McClelland, James Naughton, Rachel York and David Zippel. Joined by director Michael Blakemore.

8PM ET: Ryan Murphy's Hollywood cast with David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Laura Harrier, Joe Mantello, Dylan McDermott, Jeremy Pope, Mira Sorvino, Holland Taylor and Samara Weaving.



Tuesday, May 5

2PM ET: Cinco de Mandy! Guest Host Andréa Burns joined by Mandy Gonzalez.

8PM ET: Benj Pasek and Justin Paul with special guests Keala Settle and more TBA.



Wednesday, May 6

2PM ET: Plays in The House presents Tiny Beautiful Things by Nia Vardalos. With Teddy Canēz, Hubert Point-Du-Jour, Nia Vardalos and Natalie Woolams-Torres.



Thursday, May 7

2PM ET: Variety Thursday

8PM ET: Throwback Thursday



Friday, May 8

2PM ET: Feelgood Friday



Saturday, May 9

2PM ET: Plays in The House presents Blithe Spirit by Noël Coward, featuring Leslie Uggams. Further casting to be announced. Directed by Schele Williams.

8PM ET: An Evening with Chita Rivera and Friends



Stars in the House features live performances (from home) to promote support of The Actors Fund's services for those most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19. During each episode, guests sing a mix of their favorite songs paired with an interview with Rudetsky.