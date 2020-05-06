Audra McDonald & More Join A Night of Covenant House Stars Virtual Concert

You know we love a star-studded night for a great cause! A Night of Covenant House Stars, a virtual concert, will feature more than 50 powerhouse performers uniting in support of Covenant House, the international charity providing housing, food and healthcare to children and youth facing homelessness, and the front-line staff working to keep them safe, during the COVID-19 crisis.

This special event will be held on May 18 at 8:00PM ET and will be co-hosted by six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald and 60 Minutes correspondent John Dickerson, both members of the Covenant House Board of Directors. A Night of Covenant House Stars will be available for streaming on Broadway on Demand, iHeartRadio Broadway, Facebook, Twitch, YouTube and Stars in the House.

The evening will feature performances and appearances by Meryl Streep, Diane Keaton, Jon Bon Jovi, Rachel Brosnahan, Stephen Colbert, Martin Short, Dolly Parton, Dionne Warwick, Stephanie J. Block, Tony Shalhoub, Charlie Day, Chris O’Dowd, Zachary Levi, Zachary Quinto, Robin Thicke, Deborah Cox, Quentin Earl Darrington, Ariana DeBose, Darius de Haas, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Eden Espinosa, Jordan Fisher, Stephanie Hsu, Randy Jackson, Capathia Jenkins, Jeremy Jordan, Ramona Keller, Alex Newell, Karen Olivo, Dawn O’Porter, Laura Osnes, Benj Pasek, Jodi Picoult, Shereen Pimentel, Andrew Rannells, Keala Settle, Jake David Smith, Will Swenson, Bobby Conte Thornton, Ana Villafane, Frank Wildhorn, the Broadway Inspirational Voices choir, Covenant House Youth and more!

“This virus does not get the last word,” said Covenant House President and CEO Kevin Ryan. “This amazing group of stars uniting in love to help us care for kids is proof positive of that. These stars have stepped up because they recognize that our young people don’t have the option to shelter at home without a home."

The event is produced by Broadway director, choreographer and Covenant House Board member Jeff Calhoun. Event proceeds will benefit Covenant House’s work across 31 cities in six countries. To learn more about Covenant House, head here.