The Cast of Broadway's Diana, Andrew Barth Feldman & More Set for This Week's Stars in the House

A royal roster of Broadway favorites is set to appear in this week's episodes of Stars in the House, a daily online series from SiriusXM On Broadway personality Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley. The series goes live daily at 2PM and 8PM ET on The Actors Fund's YouTube channel. A schedule of this week's appearances can be found below.

Monday, May 11

2PM ET: Guest Host Andréa Burns joined by Jason Robert Brown and Georgia Stitt.

8PM ET: Wayne Brady.



Tuesday, May 12

2PM ET: Guest Host Michelle Collins joined by Ellie Kemper, Karen Chee, Kelly McCreary and Brian Safi.

8PM ET: Caroline in the City cast with Malcolm Gets, Cathy Ladman, Tom LaGrua, Andy Lauer, Eric Lutes, John Mariani, Amy Pietz and Lea Thompson.



Wednesday, May 13

2PM ET: Plays in The House presents The Confession of Lily Dare by Charles Busch—with Nancy Anderson, Christopher Borg, Charles Busch, Howard McGillin, Kendal Sparks and Jennifer Van Dyck. Directed by Carl Andress.

8PM ET: Jennifer Simard and Yeardley Smith.



Thursday, May 14

2PM ET: Variety Thursday

8PM ET: Throwback Thursday



Friday, May 15

2PM ET:The cast of Broadway's Diana.



Saturday, May 16

2PM ET: Plays in The House presents Happy Days by Samuel Beckett, featuring Brooke Adams and Tony Shalhoub.

8PM ET: An Evening with Chita Rivera and Friends.



Sunday, May 17

2PM ET: Debut of Plays in The House Jr. presents I And You by Lauren Gunderson, featuring Andrew Barth Feldman and Samantha Williams.

8PM ET: Guest Host Marc Shaiman.



Stars in the House features live performances (from home) to promote support of The Actors Fund's services for those most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19. During each episode, guests sing a mix of their favorite songs paired with an interview.