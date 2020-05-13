Get a Sneak Peek at the Virtual Student Production of Now. Here. This.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, theatrical productions have been postponed or worse, canceled. This has affected theater makers from Broadway to schools. [title of show] creators Susan Blackwell, Hunter Bell and Jeff Bowen have found a way for one school's show to go on—online.

Hunter Bell, Jeff Bowen, Susan Blackwell & Heidi Blickenstaff in Now. Here. This. (Photo: Joan Marcus)

The trio took a fresh look at their original off-Broadway musical Now. Here. This., which ran at the Vineyard Theatre in 2012. Told over 20 mini-musical scenes, the show delves into life's big questions. "I am proud of the work that we did on the production we did at the Vineyard," Blackwell said. "We asked ourselves, 'What if we reworked it so that the cast could be any size?' We wanted to make it as inclusive and accessible as possible."

The result is Now. Here. This. (Flexible Version), a production tested and performed by more than 30 Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA) students from the musical theater, acting, production, design and visual arts conservatories. "We were going to rehearse with them, really workshop it with them," Blackwell said. "But then the pandemic hit, and all of that got canceled."

Though the students and creators could no longer collaborate on the production in person, Blackwell proposed they explore another option: "What if you were the one school that didn't stop working on your spring musical?" she asked. "It's a very unique situation." Upon getting the green light from the show's licensing house, Concord Theatricals, and the school administration, it was decided that the students would try one virtual number. "One became two,'" Blackwell said. "Two became four, and then four became eight."

This resulted in a full-fledged, virtual production created and shot by the students and their families at home in quarantine. As previously reported, Now. Here. This. will air on OCSA’s YouTube channel at 6PM PST/9PM ET on May 14. The full presentation will be available to view through May 17. Viewers are encouraged to donate to the OCSA Foundation, Educational Theatre Foundation or to GenZStayHome, created by [title of show] star Heidi Blickenstaff and her husband Nicholas Rohlfing.

"When we did Now. Here. This. off-Broadway, it was a group of forty-somethings remembering our high school experiences," Blackwell said. "These are a group of high schoolers living their high school experience. I am so proud of them. I love the way it all came together. Even during a pandemic, it is possible to continue being creative. I hope that it inspires people."

Enjoy the performance of the number "Members Only" below, and be sure to tune in for the full production!

"Members Only" with Audrey Hempel (MT '20), Carlos Jimenez (ACT '22), Kenny Takeshita (MT '22) featuring Charlotte Brandman (MT '23), Therese Fontese (MT '20), Maggie Gidden (MT '20), Noi Maeshige (MT '20), Nathalia Nicolalde (MT '22) and Jenna Salley (MT '22).



Directed by Scott Barnhardt and Peter Marinaro

Video Editing by Brett Calo and Kristen Brooks Sandler

Music Direction by Christopher W. Smith

Sound Mixing/Editing by Jesse Green

Drums/Percussion by Brian Boyce