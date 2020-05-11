Bobby Cannavale, Laurence Fishburne & More Join Virtual Reading of Our Lady of 121st Street

LAByrinth Theater Company will present a virtual reading of Our Lady of 121st Street by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis on May 23 at 8PM ET on their website. While the event is free to view, donations will be accepted throughout the evening to help the theater company in light of the coronavirus pandemic. It will be available to view for 24 hours.

The virtual reading will be directed by LAB company member Elizabeth Rodriguez and feature eight members of the original off-Broadway cast, including Elizabeth Canavan, Liza Colón-Zayas, Scott Hudson, Russell G. Jones, Portia, Al Roffe, Felix Solis and David Zayas. They will be joined by Bobby Cannavale, Laurence Fishburne, John Doman and Dierdre Friel. David Deblinger will read stage directions.

The company will also use the evening to present playwright Stephen Adly Guirgis with the Dave Hogue Award, LAByrinth Theater Company’s highest accolade given to a member of their community in honor of their artistic courage and outstanding dedication to LAB. Guirgis is being recognized for his longtime commitment of over 25 years to LAB, his contributions of over a dozen world premiere plays with LAB, his tenure as a past artistic director and his role as a mentor to younger.

Our Lady of 121st Street centers on the death of the beloved Sister Rose, whose former students return to their Harlem neighborhood to pay respects. But at the funeral home, there's a problem: her dead body has been stolen. Our Lady of 121st Street paints a vivid comic portrait of what happens when old friends meet old wounds and how old habits die hard.