André De Shields, Lynn Nottage & More Join The 24 Hour Plays' COVID & Incarceration Edition

As previously reported, The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues is collaborating with several arts and advocacy organizations to feature real stories from those currently and previously incarcerated, their families and the advocates serving them during the COVID-19 pandemic. “COVID & Incarceration” will air on May 12 on IGTV; from 6PM ET on, the new monologues will be published, one every 15 minutes, and a starry roster of talent has been announced to take part.

This week's performers include Hadestown Tony winner André De Shields, Jelani Alladin, Pascale Armand, Ato Blankson-Wood, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Maggie Bofill, Madeline Brewer, Peter Jay Fernandez, Alex Hernandez, How to Get Away with Murder star Aja Naomi King, L Morgan Lee, Deirdre Lovejoy, John Clarence Stewart and Desean Terry.

Original monologues will be written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, Lemon Andersen, Hilary Bettis, Jordan E. Cooper, Michael John Garcés, Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen, Emily Mann, Roger Q Mason, DeRay Mckesson, Tony Meneses, NSangou Njikam, Liza Jessie Peterson, Shaka Senghor and Stevie Walker-Webb.

Playwrights were paired up last week with currently or formerly incarcerated individuals to hear their stories, either from live calls or previously documented material. The playwrights were then paired with actors from TV, film and Broadway to write, rehearse and record monologues. Actors received their monologues this morning at 10AM, are filming their performances throughout the day and at 6PM, their videos begin to be released to the world, completing the 24-hour cycle.

The 24 Hour Plays program is known for its work on Broadway, off-Broadway and around the world. Since 1995, their events have brought together extraordinary artists to create time-limited theater.