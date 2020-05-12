Center Stage Film, Directed by Tony Winner Nicholas Hytner, Inspires New TV Series

Five, six, seven, eight! Center Stage, the 2000 cult favorite film, directed by Tony winner Nicholas Hytner, choreographed by Tony winner Susan Stroman, and featuring stage favorites like Donna Murphy and Peter Gallagher, is serving as the source material for a new TV series. Deadline reports the series has been put in development by Sony Pictures Television and that Sweet/Vicious creator Jennifer Kaytin Robinson will write, executive produce and direct the pilot.

The story of the original film follows young hopefuls dealing with the stress of the hyper-competitive ballet world. The original film was followed by two sequels: Center Stage: Turn It Up in 2008 and Center Stage: On Pointe in 2016.

A production timeline and casting will be announced later.

Get excited by watching the trailer from the original movie below!