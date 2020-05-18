Sierra Boggess, Jesse L. Martin & More Set for This Week's Stars in the House

A fun-filled lineup of Broadway favorites is set for this week's episodes of Stars in the House, a daily online series from SiriusXM On Broadway personality Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley. The series goes live daily at 2PM and 8PM ET on The Actors Fund's YouTube channel. A schedule of this week's appearances can be found below.

Monday, May 18

2PM ET: Guest Host Laura Benanti and friends



Tuesday, May 19

2PM ET: Guest Host Sierra Boggess joined by guests Alan H. Green, Lisa Howard and Sean Palmer.

8PM ET: The Flash cast reunion with Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, Candice Patton, Tom Cavanagh, Carlos Valdes, Danielle Nicolet and Hartley Sawyer.



Wednesday, May 20

2PM ET: Plays in The House presents Candida by George Bernard Shaw—with Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Andréa Burns, Santino Fontana, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jay O. Sanders and Michael Benjamin Washington. Narrated and directed by David Staller.



Thursday, May 21

2PM ET: Variety Thursday

8PM ET: Benefit for You Gotta Believe with Kerry Butler, Willie Garson, Luke Islam, Anika Larsen, Beth Malone and Alec Mapa



Saturday, May 23

8PM ET: An Evening with Chita Rivera and friends



Sunday, May 24

2PM ET: Plays in The House Jr. presents DO YOU READ ME? by Kat Funkhouser, featuring Amaya Braganza, Savvy Crawford, Hudson Flynn, Gregory Diaz IV and Presley Ryan. Q&A with the playwright after!



Stars in the House features live performances (from home) to promote support of The Actors Fund's services for those most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19. During each episode, guests sing a mix of their favorite songs paired with an interview.