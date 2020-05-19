Andy Mientus' Burn All Night Releases EP Cast Recording

Three years after its world premiere at American Repertory Theate in 2017, Andy Mientus' immersive Burn All Night is releasing an EP cast recording, Hit Record: Demos from Burn All Night. Featuring the voice of Mientus (book and lyrics) along with the show's composers, the EP is now available on the free streaming platform Bandcamp. This marks the first time any audio from the musical has been released.

"Now that we're all stuck inside fighting over frozen chicken in the supermarket, I was really reminded of the show," Mientus told Broadway.com. "I reached out to the guys and said, 'Hey, let's put something out.' So, we selected a handful of songs that represented this present moment, and we're releasing them today for free. We hope that it gets people really involved with it so we can do something again down the line and that it lets people just dance and sing along in their apartments."

The recording includes "Hit Record," "Burn All Night," "Down to You" and "Famous," all of which are performed by the show's creators. Carson Scott Higgins, Noah Galvin, Elizabeth Judd, Brian Charles Johnson, Brandon Kalm, Kayla Foster, Damon Daunno, Blake Daniel, Aurie Ceylon and Meghann Fahy also lend their vocals to the tracks.

Directed by Jenny Koons, Burn All Night tells the story of four disconnected teenagers in an "end-of-days" scenario. The world premiere cast featured Krystina Alabado, Perry Sherman, Lincoln Clauss, Ken Clark, Gabrielle Carrubba and Mj Rodriguez.

Burn All Night made its world premiere at American Repertory Theater from August 18 to September 8, 2017. The production took place in the OBERON immersive 18+ nightclub setting.

