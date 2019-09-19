Suddenly Mj! Pose's Mj Rodriguez on Her Star Turn in Little Shop of Horrors and the Broadway Dream Role She'd 'Act a Fool In'

Thirty-seven years after first bowing off-Broadway, suddenly Seymour, Audrey and a mean green mother of a plant and are everywhere. A new staging of Little Shop of Horrors, the classic musical comedy by Alan Menken and the late, great Howard Ashman, just started up off-Broadway with Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle. A new movie version is in the works that may or may not star the likes of Lady Gaga. And on the West Coast, another Broadway-worthy set of stars are bringing the beloved musical to audiences at Pasadena Playhouse. Headlining are recent Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner George Salazar (Be More Chill) as nerdy Seymour, Amber Riley (Glee) as the voice of Audrey II, three-time Tony Award nominee Kevin Chamberlin (Seussical, The Addams Family, Wicked) as Mr. Mushnik and Matthew Wilkas as sadistic Orin Scivello, DDS. Most exciting is the casting of Pose star Mj Rodriguez as Audrey, taking on the biggest theater role of her career since an award-winning debut in Rent back in 2011. Broadway.com caught up with Rodriguez to talk about her new take on everyone’s favorite Skid Row heroine.



Audrey is one of the great roles and many fabulous actresses have played her over the years. Did you dream of taking it on?

It’s crazy—I actually didn’t see myself playing a leading role like this, like I wasn’t deserving of it. But I was a huge fan of the movie—I watch it on repeat with my mom. But I only envisioned myself as one of the urchins. But then Mike Donohue, who is our amazing director, contacted me and we had a meeting. He said he wanted me for Audrey and I was completely ecstatic because never in a million years would I think someone would offer me a leading role in a musical. It was the best surprise I could have ever received!

Top: Mj Rodriguez as Blanca in Pose (Photo by Michael Parmelee/FX)

Bottom: A poster for Little Shop of Horrors

So you were like me, at home watching Ellen Greene in the movie on repeat.

[Laughs.] I surely was! I was living for her choices and for everything she did! One of the reasons my mother watched the movie was because her name is Audrey! Isn’t that funny? But yes, it was on repeat and I fell in love with each and everything one of these classic characters including Audrey. And when it happened, I was just so happy because I’m going to get to speak to young girls of color who want to play roles like this and worry that only a white woman can play the part. Audrey speaks to many people. I’m happy to get to break molds.

This is also a major moment for you as a trans actress. These are the kinds of moments we’re waiting for on Broadway.

I think it’s beautiful that they’re finally opening the doors for women like myself, but I would refrain from labeling me as a woman of the trans experience playing the role. I’m simply an actress and I think any woman should be considered for this role. My casting shouldn’t be something that’s trending—it should be normal. I know it’s a wonderful headline but hopefully we can release that a little bit more and just let people do what they love. This is something I’ve always wanted to do. I love musicals—it’s how I got my start—and I love coming back to it. I don’t want to just reach just one demographic because that would keep me in a box. And oddly, it’s simply because this role is always played by a Caucasian, cis-gendered blonde woman. And now it’s being played by a black, Latina, trans woman. Who’s also just a confidant woman that is willing to change the dynamic a bit.

"I’m simply an actress. I think any woman should be considered for this role.

[My casting] shouldn’t be something that’s trending—it should be normal."

Beautifully said. So can we look forward to you wearing Audrey’s animal prints? The blonde wig? Are we going classic at all?

[Laughs.] We’re changing it up a bit! That’s one of things I get nervous about. I know there are people out there who are very adamant about how a character’s supposed to look. But this time around, Audrey is going to look like a girl of color. So we’re doing something different. Still, I think the fans are going to love the hair that I’m in and the leopard print around my arm! We’re adding more realism to the show. It still has its comedic relief, but there’s more depth due to how it looks. Actually, I’m going to stop right there because I don’t want to give too much away! But I think you’re going to love it, I really do!

Let’s talk about the score by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman. So many beautiful songs. What’s it like to get to wrap your voice around something like “Somewhere That’s Green”?

One of the reasons I took so long to say yes was because of my insecurity with my voice. But the time we’ve spent on it, and the encouragement of my cast members and the musical director Darryl Archibald and Mike Donohue… It’s really made me dive down into the song and it feels really comfortable. “Somewhere That’s Green” is a really beautiful song—this woman is striving to be somewhere else. I really have fallen in love with theis musical on another level because there are lyrics that really resonate with me.

This is an amazing cast, including Broadway’s George Salazar as your love, Seymour. Do you like a nerdy guy?

I do! I love a hot, nerdy guy like Seymour. [Laughs.] George is amazing to work with, a total dream. I’m so happy that we all get to share our experiences of being people of color. He’s the perfect Seymour—I couldn’t have dreamed of anyone else. But yes, I like a good, nerdy guy. Hopefully one comes into my life soon cause I’m tired of waiting!

Below: The stars of "Little Shop of Horrors" get busy in the flower shop.



Little Shop of Horrors is also back off-Broadway and remains one of the all-time most loved musicals. Why do you think it captures our hearts?

To start off, it’s the music. And then the lyrics draw people back. But it’s the characters that resonate. We see ourselves in them. And then it’s that goddamn plant! Honey, this plant is a trip! I hear the plant speaking and I’m like, “Oh my god. This plant is horrible!” Like, it’s so bad! There’s a line I just heard as an adult cause when I was a kid, I was like, “Mommy, what does that mean?” It’s “a little nookie gonna clean up those zits.” I was like, “Oh, OK! This is the kind of musical we’re doing!” [Laughs.] I love that it’s playing in both LA and New York. I think a lot of people want to see it the traditional way and then people in LA get to see a different take on it. It’s beautiful to see it in different ways. I think both productions are going to be beyond amazing. And I’m just happy that this show is still resonating with people!

I know you’re taking some time away from Blanca and the House of Evangelista right now, but I have to ask about Pose. Sunday night’s Emmy Awards are a big moment for the show, which is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series. Are you going to be hitting the town this weekend?

I’m going to be hitting the town and taking names while I do it! [Laughs.] Yes, I’m going to enjoy myself. This is my first Emmys and I’m so happy to be there with my wonderful cast and crew. Honestly, I’m just finally feeling like the world is truly seeing me and trusting my talent. And not just being seen as Blanca—I love getting this little switch from my sister and tapping into another character. And then getting to go to the Emmys and enjoy being Mj Rodriguez is a beautiful thing. I cannot wait. I got my dress together. I got my hair together—she arrives tomorrow. I’ve got everything in place and I’m feeling so good.

Mj Rodriguez

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

I can’t wait to see the look. You always pull it together and serve it up!

Yes! And hopefully we get a little something. If we don’t, that’s OK. But we’re there and hopefully an Emmy will show up. I think we’ve got a good chance.

I know Audrey wasn’t really a dream role, but you’re a musical theater girl. Any other Broadway dream roles you want to share?

There’s one in particular that I would really love and act a fool in and that’s Glinda in Wicked. I would love to be Glinda. I love that whole musical. I have always wanted to play Elphaba as well, but girl ain’t got the pipes for that! But Glinda? I feel good with her. But I want to originate something, too. Start from the ground up. Something original that makes a statement and changes people’s hearts. If I got a role like that, it would make my whole life.

Little Shop of Horrors plays at Pasadena Playhouse in Pasadena, CA through October 20. Click for more info. Season Three of FX's Pose is expected in 2020.