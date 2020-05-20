Watch the Quarantine-Made Musical How to Survive the End of the World, Starring Hannah Cruz

The quarantine-made new musical short How to Survive the End of the World, created by EllaRose Chary and Brandon James Gwinn is premiering today. It stars Hamilton tour alum and 1776-bound talent Hannah Cruz as well as Dylan Hartwell, Greg Sullivan and Ellen Winter.

How to Survive the End of the World tells the story of Al (Cruz), a woman who has preserved years of video messages from her older brother (Hartwell) who passed away prior to the quarantine lockdown. She now lives in a world where all of her human interactions happen on screens, which blurs the line between alive and dead, what is real and what is only in the cloud.

After Chary and Gwinn were inspired to remotely write a musical that deals with loss, the cast rehearsed via Zoom and recorded all the material at home on their own phones and devices.

"Ella and I have been writing musicals together for five years. We talk just about every day. But we haven't seen each other physically for over two months," said Gwinn, who scored and edited the musical remotely. "We're not filmmakers, so I think we all kept surprising ourselves. We jumped the hurdles of this medium to make the art that we wanted to make. We will make theater, despite all of these challenges. We can follow the rules and still make art together in the hopes that we can all gather again."

Enjoy the timely piece below!