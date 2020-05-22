Watch Chip Zien and the Falsettos National Tour Cast Head to 'Falsettoland' in Quarantine

Spending a day in Falsettoland always sounds like a good idea, especially when it's with the national touring cast of Falsettos! The cast, led by Max von Essen, Nick Adams, Eden Espinosa, Nick Blaemire, Audrey Cardwell and Bryonha Marie Parham, reunited to show off what it would be like to be quarantined by performing the "A Day in Falsettoland." Also joining the cast for the video is Chip Zien, who originated the role of Mendel (played by Blaemire on tour) in the musical's original 1992 Broadway production. Max Grossman, who can be seen playing piano throughout the performance, served as the music director and editor of the video, which he also conceived. Viewers are encouraged to donate to actorsfund.org/falsettos. Enjoy the video below!