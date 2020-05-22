Heidi Blickenstaff on Her Gen Z Message & Reuniting with [title of show] Pals for a Great Cause

Heidi Blickenstaff has been keeping herself busy during quarantine. The stage favorite, and former Broadway.com vlogger, has launched a new production company with husband Nicholas Rohlfing and released a PSA to encourage Generation Z to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Blickenstaff, who was most recently seen in Freaky Friday, stopped by Broadway.com's #LiveatFive: Home Edition to talk all about her new project and her favorite moments on Broadway from [title of show] to The Little Mermaid.

Heidi Blickenstaff (Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

"I would say I haven't been this busy in about a year and a half," Blickenstaff told Paul Wontorek. "The stuff that I've been working on has not only been passing the time, but has been giving me great purpose in what I can do to help during this crazy quarantine." Blickenstaff, along with husband Rohlfing, just released a PSA called GenZStayHome, featuring young adults explaining the importance of listening to government officials and partaking in social distancing. "The real spark for it was that I have a nephew who's 17 and was not minding his stay at home order," she said. "We were trying to figure out what we could do to actually have an impact. Nicholas had the amazing idea to make a PSA that would be essentially Gen Z kids telling other Gen Z kids to stay home. There are no Broadway stars in the video because we knew that the message would be best received from their peers. I learned with [title of show] that it's possible to make something, but this is the first time that I've ever produced anything like this."

Broadway Because, the production company Blickenstaff and Rohlfing started, already has its eyes set on the next project. "Every artist, especially live theater artists, are is in the process of reinventing what they do and who they are. I've always had an itch to scratch where it comes to just trying to do what I can to help. We came up with Broadway Because with the idea that through the nonprofit, we will use our connective tissue to Broadway to just make the world a better place. We already have our eyes set on our next initiative, which is 'Gen Z Go Vote.' It's all exhausting, but invigorating!"

Blickenstaff is also getting ready to reunite with her [title of show] co-stars for a benefit event for the Vineyard Theatre, which is where [title of show] played off-Broadway. "If you donate at least $25, you'll get to see our normal shenanigans," Blickenstaff said. "We're in the middle of writing it and shooting it, and it's just crazy. We have a lot of special guests like Leslie Odom Jr, Brooke Shields, Zach Quinto and Linda Lavin. It's going to be such a great night."

With five Broadway credits to her name, Blickenstaff knows exactly which one she wants to revisit. "I would love to do Ursula again," she said about her role in The Little Mermaid. "When I did that part, I was in my early to mid-30s. It was the first time I had ever really sunk my teeth into any kind of role like that. I don't think I had ever even held down a spotlight on Broadway. I wasn't quite in my skin yet. I would love to have a redo there. You can't play the Sea Witch without growing some sea balls. It definitely was a great stop on my evolution to becoming brave on stage. I'd love to do that one again."

Watch Blickenstaff talk all about The Addams Family mishap she'll never forget and more in the full episode below!