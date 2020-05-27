MCC's 20th Annual Miscast Gala Is Going Online

Off-Broadway's MCC Theater had previously scheduled its 20th annual Miscast benefit for April 6 at the Hammerstein Ballroom. The annual gala features Broadway stars performing songs from roles in which they would never be cast. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is going online. Viewers are encouraged to tune in to Miscast20 on June 20 at 8PM ET on the MCC YouTube channel. The talent lineup will be revealed at a later date.

MCC will donate 10 percent of the money raised during the broadcast to the Mental Health Coalition. The remaining proceeds will provide support to MCC Theater and its mission to develop and produce off-Broadway work, as well as MCC's Youth Company, partnerships with New York City public high schools and MCC’s literary development work with emerging playwrights.

Gear up for Miscast20 with Aaron Tveit and Gavin Creel's 2016 performance below!